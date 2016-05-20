Party without policies pushes voting revolution

Published 20 May 2016 at 12:11pm, updated 20 May 2016 at 3:39pm
By James Elton-Pym
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
With a federal election around the corner, there's a new political party on the block. Founded by consultants on the Bitcoin digital currency, the Flux Party has a vision for how technology could change the way Australians vote. Image: (SBS)
