Image: Panunuluyan 2015 at the Federation Square, Melbourne 10 December 2015 ( Philtimes.com.au l GregorioImages)
Published 9 December 2016 at 12:36pm, updated 9 December 2016 at 2:58pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
This year's Paskuhan Festival features the annual Panunuluyan, the story of the birth of child Jesus. Fr Litoy Asis of the Filipino Chaplaincy of Melbourne invites everyone to join in celebrating the birth of Christ
