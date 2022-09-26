Passengers demand an explanation on cancelled Cebu Pacific Melbourne to Manila flights

Highlights Cebu Pacific expressed an apology for the inconvenience caused by the cancellation of Melbourne to Manila flights.

Affected passengers have been given options to reroute their booking via Sydney, a travel fund or a refund.

Some passengers ask for clarification and detailed reason why flights was cancelled.

How to listen to this podcast Source: SBS The long weekend in Melbourne was supposed to be a happy holiday for Janeca Gross but things turned sour right after she received an e-mail Thursday about her cancelled flight to the Philippines this coming Christmas.



First thing that comes to my mind is it's cancelled but why?! Why did I book so far away, I was trying to save money and I was trying to plan ahead. Janeca Gross, affected passenger.

She booked last June a Cebu Pacific Air flight from Melbourne to Manila for 09 December 2022 and a return flight from Manila to Melbourne on 10 January 2023.





But Janeca is not alone who experienced this cancellation.





In a statement released to SBS Filipino, Cebu Pacific Air confirmed that they cancelled flights between Melbourne and Manila from October 30, 2022 to March 25, 2023, due to network-related schedule changes.





They also expressed a sincere apology for the inconvenience it caused their passengers and provide options on what to do.



For Janeca, the reason is not enough.





"I still don't accept it cause I want them to understand that they are operating people who are knowledgeable and have travelled many times not just in the Philippines but all over the world. I understand cancellations, it happens but tell us the reason why it has been cancelled. Is it about resourcing? Other people thought its about ground staff that maybe there's not enough people or not enough flights to meet a certain number in Melbourne"





She opted to get a refund although this doesn't suit well with her.





She also mentioned suggestions for those who have paid tickets via Australian banks online to lodge a ‘dispute transaction’ with the bank which she said is better than waiting for the airline process.





"I personally ask for a refund even though I'm not happy with the amount of time it will take but that's the option for me because I want to do direct flights still. So I've got to spend extra money to accommodate my direct flight but that's what I have to do."



Janeca Gross from Melbourne Janeca is just one of the affected passengers voicing their disappointment and frustrations all over social media forums.





The statement of Cebu Pacific also advised that they ‘will provide updates on this route when available and continue to assess the viability of the route, especially since Melbourne is home to many Filipinos in Australia.’

