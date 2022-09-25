SBS Filipino

'Passion, love and legacy': reasons why these mothers join beauty pageants

SBS Filipino



Their passion, advocacy and desire to inspire other women brought these 2022 Mrs Universe Australia finalists to get involved with beauty pageants. Credit: SBS Filipino/Annalyn Violata

Published 25 September 2022 at 11:11pm
By Annalyn Violata, Jojo Sebastian
Source: SBS

Finalists of the 2022 Mrs Universe Australia share a common goal - to inspire and empower other women in particular those who feel alone and helpless.

LISTEN TO THE INTERVIEW





Former international student Sophia Sarkis hopes that with her joining the Mrs Universe Australia pageant to make further action to help citizens of her home country who continue to face safety risks due to resistance to the military coup in Myanmar.

"I want to use my voice and my beauty to help my country. I was born in Myanmar and my countrymen are still experiencing hardship because of the military junta," shares Sophia Sarkis.

