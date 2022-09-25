'Passion, love and legacy': reasons why these mothers join beauty pageants

LISTEN TO THE INTERVIEW Filipino Motiviation Mrs Universe Australia finalist FINAL 25:17 Play Former international student Sophia Sarkis hopes that with her joining the Mrs Universe Australia pageant to make further action to help citizens of her home country who continue to face safety risks due to resistance to the military coup in Myanmar.





"I want to use my voice and my beauty to help my country. I was born in Myanmar and my countrymen are still experiencing hardship because of the military junta," shares Sophia Sarkis.

