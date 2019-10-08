SBS Filipino

Pastry chef shifts focus from baking to gardening

SBS Filipino

Rommel Cao in his new business

Rommel Cao in his new business Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 October 2019 at 11:28am, updated 9 October 2019 at 9:48am
By Christie Rivera
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS

After several years of working as a pastry chef in a prestigious hotel in Melbourne, he now runs his own company in landscaping and gardening and is using his learned technique while working as a pastry chef.

Published 8 October 2019 at 11:28am, updated 9 October 2019 at 9:48am
By Christie Rivera
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom