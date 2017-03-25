SBS Filipino

Pauline Hanson condemned for likening Islam to a disease

Senator Pauline Hanson in the Senate chamber

Senator Pauline Hanson in the Senate chamber Source: AAP

Published 25 March 2017 at 11:11am, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:15am
By Greg Dyett, Kirsty Johansen
Source: SBS
The Prime Minister has accused Pauline Hanson of "doing what the terrorists want" after she called for a "Muslim ban" in Australia following the London attack. Image: Senator Pauline Hanson in the Senate chamber. (AAP)

Malcolm Turnbull characterised the words as "dangerous", saying "the object of the terrorists is to get the broader community to turn on Muslims".

