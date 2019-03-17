SBS Filipino

Pauline Hanson's tougher citizenship bill rejected as government works to clear application backlog

Biak Thwang Urai and family

Biak Thwang Urai and family Source: SBS

Published 18 March 2019 at 7:35am, updated 19 March 2019 at 1:14pm
By Abby Dinham
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Pauline Hanson’s bill to increase minimum residency requirements and impose a harder English language test for would-be Australian citizens has been rejected by a senate committee. Applications were frozen as the department waited for new eligibility criteria, including a tougher English test, to come into effect.

