Paying it forward

Apart from her charitable works in the Philippines, Terry spends one night a week helping out with St Vincent de Paul’s Soup van, delivering meals to those who have very little or nothing at all. Recently, her son has also joined in and volunteers with her one night a week, ‘we have been blessed, I just want to share my blessings with other Australians’ says Terry.
Terry Recto Kane (middle with red beanie) and her son, third from left who also volunteers one a week. Source: supplied by TR Kane
Published 8 August 2018 at 4:51pm, updated 8 August 2018 at 4:56pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Filipina Terry Recto Kane knows what life is like with very little food or money, she has seen poverty and has experienced hardship. Living a comfortable life in Australia with her family, she has made it her mission to ‘pay it forward’.
Published 8 August 2018 at 4:51pm, updated 8 August 2018 at 4:56pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share