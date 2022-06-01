PDEA: Drug war death toll in the Philippines reaches 6,248

Highlights Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) revealed the death toll of Duterte's war on drugs has reached 6,248.

Authorities have seized a total of PHP89.29 billion worth of narcotics across the country since the start of the Duterte administration's crackdown on illegal drugs in mid-2016.

A report from the Commission on Human Rights concluded that police officers involved in the “drug war” showed “intent to kill” and used “excessive force” in their anti-illegal drug operations.

The drug war has been a landmark program of the Duterte administration.











Advertisement

PDEA's update on drug war statistics showed that as of April 30, a total of 6,248 suspects were killed and 341,494 suspects were arrested in the 236,620 drug war operations since 2016.





The government data also stated that authorities have destroyed 8,177.79 kilograms (kg) of shabu, 4,226.08 kg of marijuana, 21.93 kg of ecstasy, and 534.20 kg of cocaine, and 3,483.67 kg of other dangerous drugs.





A total of 1,156 drug dens and 19 clandestine shabu laboratories were dismantled from July 2016 to April 2022.





A total of 15,096 high-value targets (HVTs)nationwide were arrested -- 6,768 HVTs from high-impact operations; 4,043 target-listed suspects; 1,670 drug den maintainers; 797 drug group leaders/members; 529 government employees; 402 elected officials; 364 foreigners; 295 included on wanted lists; 126 uniformed personnel; 78 armed group members; and 24 prominent personalities.





The 4,372 arrested minors include 2,635 pushers; 1,004 possessors; 453 users; 246 visitors to drug den; 10 drug den maintainers; 18 drug den employees; three cultivators, one lab employee; and two runners.





However, critics have slammed the government for allegedly disregarding human rights in the process, with many claiming that the actual number of individuals slain during the drug war can be between 12,000 to 30,000.



The Commission on Human Rights then underscored the Philippine National Police’s repeated denial of their request for access to police records.





In the 2021-2022 State of the World's Human Rights report of Amnesty International released in March, the group said the lack of accountability "continued to facilitate" killings and other human rights violations under the Philippine drug war.





Read more The scars run deep for families left in the wake of Duterte’s drug war





