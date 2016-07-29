Pell accuses police, ABC of collaborating against him

Published 29 July 2016 at 3:31pm
By Greg Dyett
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Police have rejected accusations they conspired with the ABC to pervert the course of justice in an ongoing investigation into sex-abuse claims levelled against Cardinal George Pell. Two men have gone public with claims they were abused by Australia's most senior Catholic cleric as far back as the 1970s. In a statement, Cardinal Pell has hinted at a collaboration between police and the A-B-C in what he calls a conspiracy to pervert the course of justice. Image: Cardinal George Pell (AAP)
