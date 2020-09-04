Pemberton release delayed

highlights
- PhilHealth is set to undergo a major revamp
- Baguio City will be open to tourists from 21 September
- Ethics Review in some hospitals of the Avigan Drug trials has delayed clinical trials
The family of victim Jeffrey Jennifer Laude has filed for a Motion for Reconsideration against the early release order
The Philippine Embassy and the DFA continue to coordinate with the Japanese Coast Guard in search for missing Filipino crew members of a sunken cargo vessel
