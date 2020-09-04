Pemberton release delayed

LGBT activist groups held a protest against the early release of US Marine Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton convicted for killing Jennifer Laude Source: AAP Image/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

The Bureau of Corrections will delay the processing of Marine Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton's early release

The family of victim  Jeffrey Jennifer Laude  has filed for a Motion for Reconsideration against the  early release order

 

 

The Philippine Embassy and the DFA continue to coordinate with the Japanese Coast Guard in search for missing Filipino crew members of a sunken cargo vessel

