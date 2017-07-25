Sparked on the 16th of June, the standoff involves an area connecting China, India and Bhutan known as the 'Doklam' plateau. India says China is constructing a road on land which doesn't belong to them.
Pentagon urges India-China dialogue over disputed territory
Published 25 July 2017 at 11:56am
By Katrina Yu
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The United States defence department is urging China and India to engage in dialogue in order to reduce tensions over a border dispute in the Himalayas. Image: Indian activists protest outside the Chinese embassy in New Delhi over border tensions (Getty Images)
Published 25 July 2017 at 11:56am
By Katrina Yu
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share