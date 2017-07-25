Pentagon urges India-China dialogue over disputed territory

site_197_Filipino_721474.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 July 2017 at 11:56am
By Katrina Yu
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The United States defence department is urging China and India to engage in dialogue in order to reduce tensions over a border dispute in the Himalayas. Image: Indian activists protest outside the Chinese embassy in New Delhi over border tensions (Getty Images)

Published 25 July 2017 at 11:56am
By Katrina Yu
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Sparked on the 16th of June, the standoff involves an area connecting China, India and Bhutan known as the 'Doklam' plateau. India says China is constructing a road on land which doesn't belong to them.

Share