Households tighten their belts as inflation pressure grows

Highlights
- The CommBank Household Spending Intentions (HSI) Index rose by a modest 0.8% in August to 115.5, highlighting the momentum in the Australian economy, higher inflation pressures and the impact of the RBA’s monetary policy tightening
- The index saw a weakness in discretionary spending in sectors like travel, entertainment, transport and retail
- Following last week’s fifth consecutive monthly increase in interest rates by the RBA, CBA is forecasting 25bp interest rate increases in October and November