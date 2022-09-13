SBS Filipino

Households tighten their belts as inflation pressure grows

200214m_spending_800x600.jpg

The Commonwealth Bank Household Spending Intentions Index rose by a modest 0.8 percent for the month of August

Published 13 September 2022 at 12:22pm, updated 13 September 2022 at 3:16pm
Presented by Edinel Magtibay
Latest data from the CommBank Household Spending Intentions Index reflects the current pressures facing households

Highlights
  • The CommBank Household Spending Intentions (HSI) Index rose by a modest 0.8% in August to 115.5, highlighting the momentum in the Australian economy, higher inflation pressures and the impact of the RBA’s monetary policy tightening
  • The index saw a weakness in discretionary spending in sectors like travel, entertainment, transport and retail
  • Following last week’s fifth consecutive monthly increase in interest rates by the RBA, CBA is forecasting 25bp interest rate increases in October and November
