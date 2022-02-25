People Power Revolution: Looking back and why we should never forget 1986

Highlights August 21, 1983 - Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino was assassinated upon arrival at the Manila International airport (now Ninoy Aquino International Airport)

February 7,1986 – Philippines held snap elections

February 22-25,1986 – The People Power Revolution took place and on February 25 Ferdinand Marcos and his family left the Philippines







Marie Mamawal was a young journalist working for then MBS 4 (Maharlika Broadcasting System Channel 4) now known as PTV 4 or People’s Television when the world watched how Filipinos reclaimed their freedom after years of dictatorship. For her, the EDSA Revolution began three years prior to the historic event. Ausgust 21, 1983 when Ninoy Aquino returned to the Philippines from exile and was shot dead upon arrival at the Manila International Airport (now known as the Ninoy Aquino International Airport or NAIA).





It was an awakening for many Filipinos. it was also during that period when she and her colleagues began to question the status quo. “I was deployed at the Office of Media Affairs under then Minister Gregorio Cendaña. There were strict instructions to avoid covering Ninoy Aquino’s wake, we were going to be suspended or terminated if we disobeyed orders. Of course, we went to Sto Domingo Church when they opened it to the public. We were able to get away with it because we were insignificant then”





Three years later, the voice of people and the opposition grew stronger. Corazon Aquino, Ninoy Aquino’s widow led the opposition and ran against then President Ferdinand Marcos. Snap elections took place on February 7,1986. Both parties claimed victory. On February 9 tabulators at the Commission on Elections walked out of the PICC Plenary Hall claiming that election results were being manipulated. The following weeks, Filipinos became restless, but one could still sense fear. However, fear slowly turned in anger and a there slogan ‘ tama na, sobra na” (that’s enough, we’ve had enough) united the Filipino people and little by little the streets of EDSA was filled with a crowd of thousands. Thousands of Filipinos filled with hope and renewed strength





























Minister of Defence of the Philippines Juan Ponce Enrile and Vice Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Lt. General Fidel Ramos with Col Gregorio 'Gringo' Honasan Source: Alex Bowie/Getty Images





RAM enters MBS Compound





There were coup rumours, but no one could confirm them, they remained rumours.





It was an ordinary day for Marie Mamawal, she has just finished editing a documentary on Basketball Legend Robert Jaworski but that morning was the day the lives of Filipinos would change forever. “Angelique Lazo was on air that morning, after a while on camera you could see her eyes grow wider and wider. The RAM soldiers (Reformed Armed Forces) have entered the studios and ordered us to stop broadcasting. There was a scheduled live feed from Malacanang where then President Marcos was set to claim victory. That proclamation was never aired.”





It was the beginning of the end of the 20-year dictatorship. The head of the Catholic Church Jaime Cardinal Sin called on the people to support and protect the soldiers. “People came and we didn’t have a chance to rest or sleep for the next three days. When the RAM told over MBS 4, Jake Almeda Lopez came and took charge; Jim Paredes, June Keithley went to air, I was acting as Production Assistant to Jake Almeda Lopez. “He said, Marie, get me a photo of Cory. I couldn’t find a decent photo of her, she was either in her daster, when Ninoy was in detention. He asked us to call Diokno, Rene Saguisag, Serge Osmena. I said sir, we don’t have their numbers” Until before that day, she never had to ring the opposition.





marie Mamawal was a young journalist in February 1986, prior to the People Power Revolution she never needed to call the opposition Source: M Mamawal





36 years later





“When I was a student during the martial law years, you had to be very careful of the things you say in public. Today, we have the freedom to express our views and opinions but be vigilant against misinformation, fake news. We need to check our facts. We cannot forget what happened in 1986 during the People Power Revolution. The liberties that was lost to us were reclaimed during the People Power” as a journalist and now an academic she makes it a point to create a space, a session where students can learn and talk about 1986 and what it means to us today. “We have to continue that conversation, find ways that is relatable to the next generation. Education is important, our history is important. We enjoy the freedom we have today because People Power happened in 1986”





















