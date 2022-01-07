People scramble to find rapid antigen tests amidst shortage

Highlights Rapid antigen tests become scarcer as COVID-19 cases rise in the country

A website named "Find a RAT" made by Matt Hayward helps people to find rapid antigen tests near their vicinity

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission warns firms to not take advantage of the shortage to increase the prices of RATs

Customers are struggling to access rapid antigen tests (RAT) due to widespread shortages. Federal Opposition leader Anthony Albanese says testing queues are excessive and sites are under pressure.





"You get told to get a rapid antigen test but you can't find one. If you do find one it's not affordable and they won't do anything about price gauging, that is the record of this government."





One of those frustrated in getting rapid antigen tests was Paul. He tested positive for COVID-19 towards new year, and he is trying to acquire a RAT to know whether he still has the virus.





"Mahirap maghanap ng pharmacy na may RAT. Halos kasi lahat sold out. Yung ginagawa ni mama, tumatawag muna siya sa pharmacy na malapit samin, pero ayun sinasabi na sold out na nga raw."





Jena also experienced a similar situation when she tries to acquire a RAT.





"Even though it is already available and accessible to everyone, the stocks are still limited. Kahit merong malapit na pharmacies sa area, still limited yung quantity niya."





Because there is a shortage almost in major cities, a person named Matt Hayward created a website called "Find a RAT" to help people navigate through their vicinities for possible supplies of RAT. Jena finds this useful in her hunt for RAT.





The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has criticised businesses for actively raising the price of rapid anti-gen testing kits. The ACCC Chair Rod Sims says retailers should not be misleading consumers about the reasons for high prices.





"There is the possibility of firms engaging in unconscionable conduct. That can occur if there is excessive pricing in something like a pandemic which is obviously something we've got here at the moment."









