People with dementia - and their carers - are Australia's loneliest

Published 2 September 2016 at 2:36pm
A new survey has found that people with dementia are the loneliest people in Australia. It's led to calls for greater awareness and understanding of dementia so people living with the condition feel less isolated and alone. Meanwhile, scientists say they're getting closer to a finding an effective treatment for Alzheimer's. Image: (AAP)

