Perinatal depression and anxiety knows no gender

Australians are encouarged to speak and seek support when experiencing perinatal anxiety

Australians are encouarged to speak and seek support when experiencing perinatal anxiety

Published 13 November 2019 at 3:39pm, updated 14 November 2019 at 2:41pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

No one is exempt from experiencing perinatal depression and anxiety. Every mother and father can be affected by this experience. Data from PANDA - Perinatal Anxiety and Depression Australia's online tool for expecting and new parents have found that many are struggling with the changes brought about parenthood.

Julie Borninkhof , Clinical Psychologist  and CEO of 
PANDA
 tells us more.

