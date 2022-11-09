Perinatal specialists organisations unite to help Australians find the right perinatal mental health support

Highlights Over 45 perinatal organisations across Australia are coming together to provide much-needed support for expectant and new parents

In 2021, an estimated one in five Australians aged 16-85 experienced a mental disorder, with one in five new mums and one in ten new dads experiencing perinatal depression and anxiety

This Perinatal Mental Health Week (6-12 Nov), all partner organisations are featured in the Perinatal Mental Health Support Finder, an online tool that maps out the sector of support services

Perinatal Mental Health Week aims to address the stigma and barriers associated with perinatal depression and anxiety, grief and loss, and birth trauma.





As part of the government-backed national campaign, all partner organisations are featured in the Perinatal Mental Health Support Finder, an online tool that maps out the sector to help those experiencing perinatal mental health issues or their carers find the right support services for their specific circumstances.





To support families across the country doing it tough, it is vital the complexities of perinatal mental health conditions are understood, and parents are provided with the tools to manage any obstacles they face.





To learn about all the support available across Australia head to pmhweek.org.au to use the Perinatal Mental Health Support Finder.





If you or someone you know has symptoms of postnatal depression, please seek help through any of the following organisations:





PANDA 1300 726 306





beyondblue 1300 224 636





Pregnancy, Birth and Baby 1800 882 436



