SBS Filipino

Perinatal specialists organisations unite to help Australians find the right perinatal mental health support

Sad Woman With Baby Lying On Bed At Home

According to research one in five new mums and one in ten new dads experience perinatal depression and anxiety, equating to around 100,000 Australian parents each year. Credit: Atipati Netiniyom / EyeEm/Getty Images

Published 10 November 2022 at 9:21am
By Nikki Alfonso-Gregorio
Presented by Shiela Joy Labrador-Cubero
Source: SBS
Navigate where to get the right support and response to perinatal mental health problems such as depression and anxiety, grief, loss, and birth trauma in Australia.

Highlights
  • Over 45 perinatal organisations across Australia are coming together to provide much-needed support for expectant and new parents
  • In 2021, an estimated one in five Australians aged 16-85 experienced a mental disorder, with one in five new mums and one in ten new dads experiencing perinatal depression and anxiety
  • This Perinatal Mental Health Week (6-12 Nov), all partner organisations are featured in the Perinatal Mental Health Support Finder, an online tool that maps out the sector of support services
Perinatal Mental Health Week aims to address the stigma and barriers associated with perinatal depression and anxiety, grief and loss, and birth trauma.

As part of the government-backed national campaign, all partner organisations are featured in the Perinatal Mental Health Support Finder, an online tool that maps out the sector to help those experiencing perinatal mental health issues or their carers find the right support services for their specific circumstances.

To support families across the country doing it tough, it is vital the complexities of perinatal mental health conditions are understood, and parents are provided with the tools to manage any obstacles they face.

To learn about all the support available across Australia head to pmhweek.org.au to use the Perinatal Mental Health Support Finder. 

If you or someone you know has symptoms of postnatal depression, please seek help through any of the following organisations: 

PANDA
1300 726 306

beyondblue
1300 224 636

The information in this report is a guide only. It is best to consult your doctor for additional advice tailored to your problem or situation.


