Person Reportedly Arrested in Brussels Bomb Attacks

Najim Laachraoui is also suspected of being responsible for the bombs used in the Paris massacre in November after his DNA was found on suicide belts used in the Bataclan Theatre and the Stade de France.
Published 24 March 2016 at 12:31pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:42pm
By Naomi Selvaratnam, Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Belgian media is reporting a person has been arrested in relation to the Brussels bomb attacks, but he is not key suspect, 25-year-old Najim Laachraoui. Image: One-minute silence held in Belgium attended by top European officials including Belgium's Prime Minister Charles Michel (C), European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (2-R), and French Prime Minister Manuel Valls (3-L) (AAP)
Published 24 March 2016 at 12:31pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:42pm
By Naomi Selvaratnam, Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share