Perth delivers world's first female Anglican Archbishop

Cooper & Oxley workers face uncertain future as company enters into voluntary administration; Boy who accidentally pricked himself on syringe will have to undergo months of testing; Perth council cuts red tape to allow residents to plant fruit and veggie in public parks; Kay Goldsworthy makes history in Perth by becoming the world's first female Anglican Archbishop; Three WA beaches shut after shark spotted; Perth Mint's pink Argyle diamond-encrusted coin dazzles collectors at World Money Fair; Inside Perth's first UFC tournament
Published 15 February 2018 at 3:04pm, updated 15 February 2018 at 3:13pm
By Louie Tolentino
Perth report. Summary of latest report in the western state by Cielo Franklin Image: The first woman bishop in Perth, Archdeacon Kay Goldsworthy, centre, with Archbishop of Perth Roger Herft, left, and the head of the Anglican Church in Australia, Archbishop Peter Carnley at her consecration at St George's Cathedral in Perth in 2008 (AAP)
