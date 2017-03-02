Perth police seek help Graffiti crackdown

SBS Filipino

Published 2 March 2017 at 2:51pm, updated 2 March 2017 at 2:53pm
By Cielo Franklin
Source: SBS
Perth Report: summary of latest news in Western Australia by Cielo Franklin Image: a wall of graffiti (flickr/erokism CC BY 2.0)

Benefits for WA's former Premiers slashed; World-first 'solar-glass' developed in Perth; Service shortfall means cancer survivors missing out on essential rehabilitation; Graffiti crackdown: help WA Police catch Perth's vandals; Photo IDs to be required for parents in Perth childcare centres amid security concerns

 





