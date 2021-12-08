Pfizer vaccine provisionally approved for children as young as five years old

Highlights
- Health Minister Greg Hunt says the TGA has determined the vaccine is safe and effective for this age group.
- For five to 11-years-olds, a dose of 10 micrograms is given, or those aged 12 or older, it's 30 micrograms.
- In Australia, about one-fifth of the COVID cases have been under 12.
The rollout for children as young as five is expected to begin January if it's also approved by the country's vaccine advisory body the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI).
