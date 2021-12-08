SBS Filipino

Pfizer vaccine provisionally approved for children as young as five years old

In the US, millions of children have had two doses of the vaccine and safety surveillance has found it to be safe. Source: AAP

Published 8 December 2021 at 2:57pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:28pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos., Akash Arora
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Australia's national medicines regulator has provisionally approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as five years old.

Highlights
  • Health Minister Greg Hunt says the TGA has determined the vaccine is safe and effective for this age group.
  • For five to 11-years-olds, a dose of 10 micrograms is given, or those aged 12 or older, it's 30 micrograms.
  • In Australia, about one-fifth of the COVID cases have been under 12.
The rollout for children as young as five is expected to begin January if it's also approved by the country's vaccine advisory body the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI).

 

What Australian parents need to know about children and COVID-19 vaccine

 

