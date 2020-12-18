SBS Filipino

Pfizer vaccine set for delivery to the Philippines by June 2021

Source: ARIANA DREHSLER/AFP via Getty Images

Published 18 December 2020 at 2:53pm
By Shirley Escalante
DOH Secretary Francisco Duque III continues to enjoy President Rodrigo Duterte's confidence

highlights
  • The government is continuing negotiations with Pfizer and delivery is expected to arrive by June 2021
  • An agreement with Pfizer has been reached in October
  • COVID-19 cases have rapidly increased. Restrictions have been put in place this Christmas season
President Duterte is convinced that DOH Secretary Duque had no shortcomings in relation to Foreign Affairs Secretary  Teodoro Locsin Jr's 'dropped the ball'  comment

Department of Education says pilot testing for face-to-face classes are set to begin January 2021in selected areas and schools

 

