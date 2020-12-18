Pfizer vaccine set for delivery to the Philippines by June 2021

highlights The government is continuing negotiations with Pfizer and delivery is expected to arrive by June 2021

An agreement with Pfizer has been reached in October

COVID-19 cases have rapidly increased. Restrictions have been put in place this Christmas season

President Duterte is convinced that DOH Secretary Duque had no shortcomings in relation to Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr's 'dropped the ball' comment





Department of Education says pilot testing for face-to-face classes are set to begin January 2021in selected areas and schools











