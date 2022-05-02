SBS Filipino

PH Consul in Australia warns against posting of ballots on social media

SBS Filipino

May 2022 Elections, Halalan Mayo 2022, Overseas Filipinos, Overseas Voting, Filipinos in Melbourne, Filipinos in Australia

Voting period is from 10 April to 9 May 2022 Source: NOEL CELIS/AFP via Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 May 2022 at 12:23pm, updated 2 May 2022 at 3:54pm
By TJ Correa
Source: SBS

Consul Melanie Diano of Philippine Consulate General in Sydney reiterate reminders for Overseas Absentee Voters in Australia

Published 2 May 2022 at 12:23pm, updated 2 May 2022 at 3:54pm
By TJ Correa
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • Overseas absentee voters who have not received their ballots may get in touch with the Embassy or Consulate General where you are registered.
  • For those who received damaged and crumpled ballots, Consul Melanie advised them to still fill out the form and vote and send it back and election officers will determine if it can be fed to the VCM.
  • Voting will close at exactly 9:00 pm (Canberra time) on 09 May 2022. Any ballot received after this time will not be counted.
Listen to the audio:

LISTEN TO
PH Consul in Australia warns against posting of ballots on social media image

Overseas Absentee Voters, pinaalalahanang bawal i-post sa social media ang balota

SBS Filipino

02/05/202208:22


Advertisement
 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

pexels-fauxels-3184306.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 27 October

Visa Application

Federal Budget 2022: What’s in it for migration and visa?

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget