PH Consul in Australia warns against posting of ballots on social media

Highlights
- Overseas absentee voters who have not received their ballots may get in touch with the Embassy or Consulate General where you are registered.
- For those who received damaged and crumpled ballots, Consul Melanie advised them to still fill out the form and vote and send it back and election officers will determine if it can be fed to the VCM.
- Voting will close at exactly 9:00 pm (Canberra time) on 09 May 2022. Any ballot received after this time will not be counted.
