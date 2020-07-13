SBS Filipino

PH Department of Health allays public fear due to COVID-19 outbreak in Cebu

Cebu City hall, lockdown, ECQ

Source: Nick Melgar

Published 13 July 2020 at 12:02pm, updated 13 July 2020 at 12:29pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Philippines' Department of Health is confident it can still manage and bring down the rising number of Coronavirus cases in Cebu. DOH Undersecretary Leopoldo Vega says the implementation of enhanced community quarantine in the province has proven effective in the reduction of community transmission figures. Listen in.

