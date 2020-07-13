PH Department of Health allays public fear due to COVID-19 outbreak in Cebu

Source: Nick Melgar
Published 13 July 2020
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Philippines' Department of Health is confident it can still manage and bring down the rising number of Coronavirus cases in Cebu. DOH Undersecretary Leopoldo Vega says the implementation of enhanced community quarantine in the province has proven effective in the reduction of community transmission figures. Listen in.
