PH Election: Pulse Asia Survey reveals potential leading presidential and vice presidential candidates

Highlights Overseas Voters Registration is extended from 1 - 14 October

A limited number of people can accompany the candidate filing their COC

Voter registrations will resume from 11 October until 30 October

In the survey conducted by Pulse Asia on 6-11 September 2021, 20 per cent of the respondents said they would vote for Mayor Sara Duterte for the presidency.





Former senator Bongbong Marcos ranked second, with 15 per cent, followed by Manila mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, 13 per cent and Senator Manny Pacquiao, 12 percent.





Senator Grace Poe took the fifth spot with 9 per cent, followed by vice president Leni Robredo with 8 per cent, and senator Panfilo Lacson, 6 per cent.





Senate President Vicente Sotto III leads the Pulse Asia Survey as vice president. 25 per cent said they would vote for Sotto, followed by President Rodrigo Duterte with 14 per cent, Moreno and Marcos both with 12 per cent, and Pacquiao, with 7 per cent.





Meanwhile, candidates for the coming May 2022 national elections can file for their Certificate of Candidacy (COC) beginning October 1.





