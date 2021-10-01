PH Election: Pulse Asia Survey reveals potential leading presidential and vice presidential candidates

SBS Filipino

Retired Filipino boxing hero and Senator Manny Pacquiao will run for President with Buhay Party-list Rep. Lito Atienza as Vice Presidential candidate Source: AAP Image/AP Photo/Aaron Favila

Published 1 October 2021 at 1:32pm, updated 1 October 2021 at 5:16pm
By Shirley Escalante
Pulse Asia survey reveals the leading candidates for the presidential and vice-presidential race in the Philippines' upcoming election in May 2022.

Highlights
  • Overseas Voters Registration is extended from 1 - 14 October
  • A limited number of people can accompany the candidate filing their COC
  • Voter registrations will resume from 11 October until 30 October
In the survey conducted by Pulse Asia on 6-11 September 2021, 20 per cent of the respondents said they would vote for Mayor Sara Duterte for the presidency. 

Former senator Bongbong Marcos ranked second, with 15 per cent, followed by Manila mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, 13 per cent and Senator Manny Pacquiao, 12 percent.

Senator Grace Poe took the fifth spot with 9 per cent, followed by vice president Leni Robredo with 8 per cent, and senator Panfilo Lacson, 6 per cent.

Senate President Vicente Sotto III leads the Pulse Asia Survey as vice president. 25 per cent said they would vote for Sotto, followed by President Rodrigo Duterte with 14 per cent, Moreno and Marcos both with 12 per cent, and Pacquiao, with 7 per cent.

Meanwhile, candidates for the coming May 2022 national elections can file for their Certificate of Candidacy (COC) beginning October 1.

