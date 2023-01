Available in other languages

Highlights The GDP is at -16.5%, lowest on record since 1981

The first part of the 2020 saw a growth rate of negative nine percent

Metro Manila and nearby provinces was placed under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine or MECQ until 18 August

'I will be honest with you, our economy will not survive another lockdown' says Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque











Around 2,800 health workers will be sent from the provinces to Metro Manila











