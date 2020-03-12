SBS Filipino

PH health authorities confirm first Filipino COVID-19 death

DOH confirms second death due to coronavirus and the first Filipino to die from COVID-19.

DOH confirms second death due to coronavirus and the first Filipino to die from COVID-19. Source: TED ALJIBE/AFP via Getty Images

Published 12 March 2020 at 11:02am, updated 13 March 2020 at 8:08am
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) confirm on Wednesday that a Filipina patient has died in Manila due to coronavirus.

According to DOH, the 67-year-old female patient was confined at the Manila Doctors Hospital. She is also one of the new confirmed cases that the DOH announced on Wednesday.

The Filipina's 72-year-old husband is also confined at the same hospital because of the virus. She is now the second recorded death in the Philippines but the first Filipino who died from the virus.

According to Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, the patient was infected because of local transmission.

As of Wednesday, Philippines has recorded 49 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

