PH health authorities confirm first Filipino COVID-19 death

According to DOH, the 67-year-old female patient was confined at the Manila Doctors Hospital. She is also one of the new confirmed cases that the DOH announced on Wednesday.





The Filipina's 72-year-old husband is also confined at the same hospital because of the virus. She is now the second recorded death in the Philippines but the first Filipino who died from the virus.





According to Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, the patient was infected because of local transmission.



