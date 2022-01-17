PH updates quarantine and testing rules as 'No Vax, No Ride' policy is being enforced in Manila

Highlights All inbound passengers negative RT-PCR test results, taken 48 hours before departure

The Philippines will allow the entry to fully vaccinated foreigners starting February 16

Local commuters who are not fully vaccinated are not allowed to use all public transportation to, from, and within Metro Manila

The Philippines has updated its isolation and testing rules for persons arriving from overseas.





Travellers must get a COVID-19 swab test 48 hours before their departure for the Philippines, instead of the previous 72-hour test requirement.





The new rule was announced by Acting Presidential Spokesman and Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles on Friday.





He also explained a series of other updates to the country's travel rules, including the lifting of travel ban on any country.





“Red List” countries can now enter the Philippines but must abide by stricter quarantine and testing rules.





Travellers from countries in the "Yellow List" like Australia, must present a Negative result from RT-PCR test taken 48 hours before departure, quarantine upon arrival, and take RT-PCR test on the 5th day (arrival day counts as day one). Release from quarantine facility once negative test result is received, home quarantine until 7th day.











Meanwhile, the implementation of the mandatory vaccination policy in public transportation officially began on Monday, 17 January, in a joint operation by the Inter-Agency Council for Traffic (I-ACT), Philippine National Police (PNP), the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).





Commuters in the National Capital Region are mandated to present their vaccination cards before they are allowed to board public transportation vehicles under the "no vaccination, no ride" policy of the Department of Transportation.



