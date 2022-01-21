Pharmacies in the Philippines to start offering COVID-19 booster shots

Highlights COVID-19 booster shots are now available in certain pharmacies and clinics in Metro Manila

The Department of Health will issue a new allowance for all health care workers called One Covid-19 Allowance (OCA)

Philippines to import 60,000 metric tons (MT) of small pelagic fish for the year's first quarter

Seven pharmacies and clinics in Metro Manila joined the “Resbakuna sa mga Botika" program of the Department of Health. The country aims to administer COVID-19 vaccine boosters to 72.16 million adult Filipinos.





The country's vaccine czar, Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr says the program will help expand its mass immunization drive and address the shortage of vaccinators and healthcare staff.











National Task Force against COVID-19 deputy chief implementer Vince Dizon said interested individuals, aged 18 years old and above, can pre-register or walk in to avail themselves of the booster shots to be administered by the pharmacists.





According to authorities, Filipinos can get their booster shots if it has been three months since their second dose of AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer, Sinovac and Sputnik V vaccines.















