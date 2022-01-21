SBS Filipino

Pharmacies in the Philippines to start offering COVID-19 booster shots

SBS Filipino

Philippines COVID-19 booster shots now available in pharmacies

Rolling out of booster shots to the public via pharmacies and private clinics in Manila Source: PCOO

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 January 2022 at 4:13pm, updated 21 January 2022 at 4:48pm
Presented by Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS

After nearly two years into the global pandemic, Filipinos can now get vaccinated in pharmacies and private clinics.

Published 21 January 2022 at 4:13pm, updated 21 January 2022 at 4:48pm
Presented by Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • COVID-19 booster shots are now available in certain pharmacies and clinics in Metro Manila
  • The Department of Health will issue a new allowance for all health care workers called One Covid-19 Allowance (OCA)
  • Philippines to import 60,000 metric tons (MT) of small pelagic fish for the year's first quarter
Seven pharmacies and clinics in Metro Manila joined the “Resbakuna sa mga Botika" program of the Department of Health. The country aims to administer COVID-19 vaccine boosters to 72.16 million adult Filipinos.

The country's vaccine czar, Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr says the program will help expand its mass immunization drive and address the shortage of vaccinators and healthcare staff.

 

Advertisement
National Task Force against COVID-19 deputy chief implementer Vince Dizon said interested individuals, aged 18 years old and above, can pre-register or walk in to avail themselves of the booster shots to be administered by the pharmacists.

According to authorities, Filipinos can get their booster shots if it has been three months since their second dose of AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer, Sinovac and Sputnik V vaccines.

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?