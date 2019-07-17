SBS Filipino

Philippine Australian Seniors Social Club: Fostering camaraderie in senior community

Philippine Australian Seniors Social Club

Philippine Australian Seniors Social Club celebrates the club's 4th year Source: SBS Filipino

Published 17 July 2019 at 4:11pm, updated 19 July 2019 at 1:24pm
By Annalyn Violata
Going out on Saturdays is extra special for a group of Filipino Australian seniors in the inner west of Sydney. For them, a get-together breaks the monotony of their everyday routine and gives them something to look forward to every weekend.

Celebrating their fourth year as a group, the Philippine Australian Seniors Social Club (PASSoc) aims to promote senior's social well-being through their weekend socialisation. 

The club members meet every first Saturday of the month to do a range of social activities including dancing, singing, storytelling, and eating Filipino food together. These activities allow them to meet fellow seniors, connect with them, and give them something to look forward to every weekend. 

"For many seniors and grandparents looking after their grandchildren, Saturday is the only day for us to go out and enjoy," shares PASSoc member Virgie Pineda.

Philippine Australian Seniors Social Club
PASSoc member Virgie Pineda (SBS Filipino) Source: SBS Filipino


Photos from the PASSoc's 4th-anniversary celebration held at the Merrylands Community Centre in Sydney:

Philippine Australian Seniors Social Club
PASSoc members joins in the singing (SBS Filipino) Source: SBS Filipino


Philippine Australian Seniors Social Club
Philippine Australian Seniors Social Club celebrates their 4th year as a club (SBS Filipino) Source: SBS Filipino


Philippine Australian Seniors Social Club
Road Safety Officer Milan Letunica was invited talk about Safe Driving on the Road for 65Plus (SBS Filipino) Source: SBS Filipino


Philippine Australian Seniors Social Club
Members cheering after a a group presented a song (SBS Filipino) Source: SBS Filipino


Philippine Australian Seniors Social Club
PASSoc members prove they still have their dance moves (SBS Filipino) Source: SBS Filipino


Philippine Australian Seniors Social Club
Enjoying friendships (SBS Filipino) Source: SBS Filipino


Philippine Australian Seniors Social Club
PASSoc's July celebrants (Supplied) Source: Supplied


