Philippine Australian Seniors Social Club: Fostering camaraderie in senior community

Celebrating their fourth year as a group, the Philippine Australian Seniors Social Club (PASSoc) aims to promote senior's social well-being through their weekend socialisation.





The club members meet every first Saturday of the month to do a range of social activities including dancing, singing, storytelling, and eating Filipino food together. These activities allow them to meet fellow seniors, connect with them, and give them something to look forward to every weekend.





"For many seniors and grandparents looking after their grandchildren, Saturday is the only day for us to go out and enjoy," shares PASSoc member Virgie Pineda.





PASSoc member Virgie Pineda (SBS Filipino) Source: SBS Filipino





Photos from the PASSoc's 4th-anniversary celebration held at the Merrylands Community Centre in Sydney:





PASSoc members joins in the singing (SBS Filipino) Source: SBS Filipino





Philippine Australian Seniors Social Club celebrates their 4th year as a club (SBS Filipino) Source: SBS Filipino





Road Safety Officer Milan Letunica was invited talk about Safe Driving on the Road for 65Plus (SBS Filipino) Source: SBS Filipino





Members cheering after a a group presented a song (SBS Filipino) Source: SBS Filipino





PASSoc members prove they still have their dance moves (SBS Filipino) Source: SBS Filipino





Enjoying friendships (SBS Filipino) Source: SBS Filipino





PASSoc's July celebrants (Supplied) Source: Supplied





