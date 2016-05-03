Philippine BPO remains bullish amid presidential elections uncertainties

The industry organisation, IT & Business Process Association Philippines (IBPAP), remains aggressive in promoting the business in Australia as it participates, for the seventh time, in the annual CeBIT.











Indu Badlani-Bhavnani, IBPAP membership and marketing manager and head of the Philippine delegation to CeBIT 2016, says that although the industry has a preferred candidate, they believe the next President will support them.











BPO is one of the four biggest contributors to the Philippine economy, which also includes OFW remittances, electronics export and tourism.











Link is http://www.ibpap.org/









