Philippine BPO remains bullish amid presidential elections uncertainties



Published 3 May 2016 at 1:11pm, updated 3 May 2016 at 1:40pm
By Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
The booming Philippine Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) industry is still confident of growth regardless of the result of the next Philippine elections. Image: Indu Badlani-Bhavnani, membership and marketing manager of IT & Business Process Association at CeBIT 2016 (SBS Filipino).

The industry organisation, IT & Business Process Association Philippines (IBPAP), remains aggressive in promoting the business in Australia as it participates, for the seventh time, in the annual CeBIT.

 

Indu Badlani-Bhavnani, IBPAP membership and marketing manager and head of the Philippine delegation to CeBIT 2016, says that although the industry has a preferred candidate, they believe the next President will support them.

 

BPO is one of the four biggest contributors to the Philippine economy, which also includes OFW remittances, electronics export and tourism.

 

Link is http://www.ibpap.org/

 



