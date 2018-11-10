SBS Filipino

Philippine Christmas Festival 2018 continues at Tumbalong Park

Philippine Christmas Festival 2018

Source: PCCNSW

Published 11 November 2018 at 8:45am
If you want to experience a distinctly Filipino way of celebrating Christmas, come and be part of the Philippine Christmas Festival 2018 at Tumbalong Park, Darling Harbour.

The two-day event started yesterday and it will culminate tonight at 9 pm. Today’s attendees can expect more entertainment, fun activities and prizes.

Philippine Community Council of New South Wales (PCCNSW) with its affiliates promise to bring to the multicultural Australia the culture and traditions of the Philippines through the variety of foods, entertainment and contests that reflects the identity of being a Filipino.

In this interview, SBS Filipino speaks with the vice-president of PCCNSW, Mr Alric Bulseco and the volunteers from Filomates, to discuss about this advance Christmas celebration.

Philippine Christmas Festival
Some performers and participants at last year's Philippine Christmas Festival Source: SBS Filipino


