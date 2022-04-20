SBS Filipino

Philippine Embassy in Australia dispatches ballots for registered overseas absentee voters

SBS Filipino

May 2022 Elections, Halalan Mayo 2022, Overseas Filipinos, Overseas Voting, Filipinos in Melbourne, Filipinos in Australia

Voting period is from 10 April to 9 May 2022 Source: NOEL CELIS/AFP via Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 April 2022 at 12:36pm, updated 20 April 2022 at 2:18pm
By Daniel Deleña
Source: SBS

There are 21,316 registered Overseas Absentee Voters in Australia.

Published 20 April 2022 at 12:36pm, updated 20 April 2022 at 2:18pm
By Daniel Deleña
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • Of the 21,316 registered OAV, 6,396 are registered in Philippine Embassy in Canberra, 2,625 in Philippine Consulate General in Melbourne and 12,295 in Philippine Consulate in Sydney.
  • If you are registered and have not received your ballot by 22 April 2022, please send an email to oav@philembassy.org.au. For those registered in Sydney through sydney.pcg@dfa.gov.ph and Melbourne through Melbourne.pcg@dfa.gov.ph.
  • Accomplished ballots should be sent back as soon as possible on or before the end of the voting period 09 May 2022, 7:00pm (Philippine Time)
Listen to the audio:

LISTEN TO
Philippine Embassy in Australia dispatches ballots for registered overseas absentee voters image

Embahada ng Pilipinas sa Australia, may mga paalala sa mga overseas absentee voters

SBS Filipino

20/04/202215:22


Advertisement
 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

pexels-fauxels-3184306.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 27 October

Visa Application

Federal Budget 2022: What’s in it for migration and visa?

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget