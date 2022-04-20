Philippine Embassy in Australia dispatches ballots for registered overseas absentee voters

Highlights
- Of the 21,316 registered OAV, 6,396 are registered in Philippine Embassy in Canberra, 2,625 in Philippine Consulate General in Melbourne and 12,295 in Philippine Consulate in Sydney.
- If you are registered and have not received your ballot by 22 April 2022, please send an email to oav@philembassy.org.au. For those registered in Sydney through sydney.pcg@dfa.gov.ph and Melbourne through Melbourne.pcg@dfa.gov.ph.
- Accomplished ballots should be sent back as soon as possible on or before the end of the voting period 09 May 2022, 7:00pm (Philippine Time)
Embahada ng Pilipinas sa Australia, may mga paalala sa mga overseas absentee voters
SBS Filipino
20/04/202215:22
