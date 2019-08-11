Philippine health units partner with educational institutions to better impact local communities

"A university that does not have an impact in its area has a problem. Universities are supposed to serve. They address the educational need of the communities surrounding them," so agrees one academe and a local health staff from the Philippines.





Travelling to far-flung areas is one of the many challenges that local health workers face to be able to reach local communities in their area.





"Malalayo kasi ang mga distance, tatawid ka ng ilog o maglalakad sa mga pilapil para maabot mo sila (mga barangay na malalayo). Tapos minsan, kailangan mong magbigay ng gamot sa kanila (sa mga pasyente) pero hindi naman available, kaya kailangang bilhin ng pasyente," shares Bustos Bulacan Chief Nurse Estelita Mariano.





Bustos Bulacan Chief Nurse Estelita Mariano Source: Supplied





"If communities learn, they basically move up in terms of their professional development, that's part of the university (impact). Ang community extension program is one of the functions of the universities - instruction and research being the two others," elaborates Wesleyan University Philippines Director of Community Engagement Juanito Leabres.





As part of the universities thrust, "we have adopted barangays. Nag-a-adopt kami ng mga barangay, where in these barangays we believe we can do something to help in terms of technology transfer, education, livelihood, health and sanitation among others," adds Mr. Leabres.





Dr. Estelita Mariano and Dr. Juanito Leabres attended the 3rd International Nursing Symposium held at the Philippine Consulate in Sydney in July Source: SBS Filipino



