Philippine rider to compete for Enduro World Series in Australia

27-year old Gabriel Amigo III is Philippine’s only representative to the Enduro World Series set to happen this weekend (December 2) at Mt. Buller, Victoria .





Source: Gabriel Amigo





Enduro is a type of mountain bike racing where the downhills are timed, and the uphills are not. Riders are timed in stages that are primarily downhill, with neutral "transfer" stages in between. The transfer stages usually must be completed within a time-limit, but are not part of the accumulated time.





Source: Gabriel Amigo





The biker from Bislig City, Surigao del Sur is hopeful to make it through the 2-day race so he can once again represent the Philippines in the next Enduro leg to be held in New Zealand.





















