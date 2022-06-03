SBS Filipino

Philippines and Australia celebrate Bayanihan and Mateship

SBS Filipino

76 years Philippine Australia Relations, Diplomatic Ties, Australian in the Philippines, Filipinos in Australia, mateship and bayanihan. Australian Embassy

President Duterte confers the Order of Sikatuna with the rank of Datu Gold Distinction on outgoing Amb of Australia to the Phils H.E Steven Robinson AO Source: KING RODRIGUEZ/ PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO/PCOO

Published 3 June 2022 at 3:30pm, updated 3 June 2022 at 4:24pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte confers the Order of Sikatuna with the rank of Datu (Grand Cross) Gold Distinction on outgoing Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Australia to the Philippines H.E. Steven Robinson AO.

Highlights
  • The two countries recently celebrated 76 years of bilateral relations which began on May 22, 1946, when the first Consulate-General of Australia was first established in Manila
  • President Duterte paid tribute to the Filipino medalists from the recently concluded 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam
  • Preparations are underway for President-elect Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr's inauguration at the National Museum of the Philippines on June 30
Australian Ambassador to the Philippines Steven Robinson has described the strong relations and friendship between the two countries as "mateship" similar to the Filipino spirit of bayanihan.

 

Filipino News, SEA Games, Filipino Athletes, PInoy Athletes
President Rodrigo Roa Duterte with the 31st SEA Games medalists during the recognition ceremony at the Malacaan Palace Source: ACE MORANDANTE/ PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO/PCOO


