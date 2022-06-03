Philippines and Australia celebrate Bayanihan and Mateship

Highlights
- The two countries recently celebrated 76 years of bilateral relations which began on May 22, 1946, when the first Consulate-General of Australia was first established in Manila
- President Duterte paid tribute to the Filipino medalists from the recently concluded 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam
- Preparations are underway for President-elect Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr's inauguration at the National Museum of the Philippines on June 30
Australian Ambassador to the Philippines Steven Robinson has described the strong relations and friendship between the two countries as "mateship" similar to the Filipino spirit of bayanihan.
President Rodrigo Roa Duterte with the 31st SEA Games medalists during the recognition ceremony at the Malacaan Palace Source: ACE MORANDANTE/ PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO/PCOO
