Philippines, Australia hold joint military exercise

Australian Defense Forces and Philippine Marines salute as their respective national anthems is played. Source: AAP
Published 24 May 2019 at 4:03pm, updated 24 May 2019 at 4:34pm
By Shirley Escalante
Presented by Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Members of the Australian defence force and the Philippine army commenced joint military training exercises in Mindanao.
Published 24 May 2019 at 4:03pm, updated 24 May 2019 at 4:34pm
By Shirley Escalante
Presented by Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share