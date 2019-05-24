SBS Filipino

Philippines, Australia hold joint military exercise

Australian Defense Forces and Philippine Marines salute as their respective national anthems is played.

Australian Defense Forces and Philippine Marines salute as their respective national anthems is played. Source: AAP

Published 24 May 2019 at 4:03pm, updated 24 May 2019 at 4:34pm
By Shirley Escalante
Presented by Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Members of the Australian defence force and the Philippine army commenced joint military training exercises in Mindanao.

