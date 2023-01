Available in other languages

Available in other languages

The 28-player Philippine delegation is comprised of 14 Filipinos and 14 Filipino-Americans, including veteran professional pitcher Clay Rapada.











Head coach is American Tim Hulett who got into the team just few weeks ago.











Wilfredo Hidalgo, Jr, a Philippine national coach and one of Tim Hullett's assistants, talks to SBS Filipino about this competition, and the current and future of Philippine baseball.