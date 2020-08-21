Philippines clinical trials for Japanese anti-flu drug Avigan has began

The Department of Health says tha trials will last for nine months
Highlights
100 patients will take part in the research
The Philippines is communicating with several agencies, companies in relation to possible COVID-19 vaccine including Covax Facility, Russia and China
A curfew from 8pm to 5am will be implemented under Metro Manila's General Community Quarantine
Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roques has assured Filipinos that President Duterte is in good health
