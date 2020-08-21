SBS Filipino

Philippines clinical trials for Japanese anti-flu drug Avigan has began

The nine month trial for japanese anti flu drug Avigan has started and will have around 100 Filipino participants Source: KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images

Published 21 August 2020 at 5:07pm
By Shirley Escalante
Clinical trials for the Japanese anti flu drug Avigan as a treatment for COVID-19 has started in the Philippines

The Department of Health says tha trials will last for nine months

 

Highlights

100 patients will take part in the research

The Philippines is communicating with several agencies, companies in relation to possible COVID-19 vaccine including Covax Facility, Russia and China

A curfew from 8pm to 5am will be implemented under Metro Manila's  General Community Quarantine

 

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roques has assured Filipinos that President Duterte is in good health

 

