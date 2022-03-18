Highlights
- A four-day working week plan is currently in place
- The Duterte Administration has declined requests for the suspension of the fuel excise tax
- Senate Committee on Electoral Reforms Chair Imee Marcos has confirmed that no hacking took place at the COMELEC however, a breach or illegal release of information was committed by Smartmatic
The Philippine's labour department says the final decision regarding the implementation of a four-day working week plan will be made by the employer in consultation with its employees.
Philippines considers four-day working week proposal amid rising fuel costs
18/03/2022
