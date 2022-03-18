Philippines considers four-day working week proposal amid rising fuel costs

Highlights A four-day working week plan is currently in place

The Duterte Administration has declined requests for the suspension of the fuel excise tax

Senate Committee on Electoral Reforms Chair Imee Marcos has confirmed that no hacking took place at the COMELEC however, a breach or illegal release of information was committed by Smartmatic

The Philippine's labour department says the final decision regarding the implementation of a four-day working week plan will be made by the employer in consultation with its employees.





