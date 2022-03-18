SBS Filipino

Philippines considers four-day working week proposal amid rising fuel costs

four-day working week, Philippines

Companies will decide whether to adopt the practice themselves Source: Getty Images/10, 000 Hours

Published 18 March 2022 at 5:15pm, updated 22 March 2022 at 9:54am
By Shirley Escalante
The Philippines considers a shorter working week to give employees some reprieve amid the rising fuel costs.

Highlights
  • A four-day working week plan is currently in place
  • The Duterte Administration has declined requests for the suspension of the fuel excise tax
  • Senate Committee on Electoral Reforms Chair Imee Marcos has confirmed that no hacking took place at the COMELEC however, a breach or illegal release of information was committed by Smartmatic
The Philippine's labour department says the final decision regarding the implementation of a four-day working week plan will be made by the employer in consultation with its employees.

