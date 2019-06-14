SBS Filipino

Philippines files diplomatic protest versus China

Filipinos Protest On Independence Day in Manila

Filipino protesters with Philippine flags march towards the Chinese consulate to mark Philippine Independence day on June 12, 2019 Source: Jes Aznar/Getty Images

Published 14 June 2019 at 2:47pm
By Shirley Escalante
Available in other languages

The Philippines has filed a diplomatic protest versus China after a Chinese fishing vessel hit and sank a Filipino fishing boat leaving the fishermen at sea.

