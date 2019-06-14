Philippines files diplomatic protest versus China

Filipino protesters with Philippine flags march towards the Chinese consulate to mark Philippine Independence day on June 12, 2019 Source: Jes Aznar/Getty Images
Published 14 June 2019 at 2:47pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Philippines has filed a diplomatic protest versus China after a Chinese fishing vessel hit and sank a Filipino fishing boat leaving the fishermen at sea.
Published 14 June 2019 at 2:47pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share