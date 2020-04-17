SBS Filipino

Philippines' health secretary asks senators for support in the fight against COVID-19

SBS Filipino

coronavirus, Philippines, enhanced community quarantine

DOH Sec Duque says he will answer all allegations in due time, at the moment he asks for support in the fight against COVID-19 Source: AAP Image/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

Published 17 April 2020 at 3:31pm, updated 18 April 2020 at 11:47am
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Department of Health Secretary Francisco Duque III says he will continue to serve at the pleasure of President Rodrigo Duterte. Majority of the Senators have asked for his resignation due to his failure to address the COVID-19 crisis in the country.

Available in other languages
DOH Secretary Duque refuses to resign and said he will answer all allegations in due time. In the meantime, he has asked for the Senators support in the fight against COVID-19 

