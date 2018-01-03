SBS Filipino

Philippines in the eyes of political observer Paulynn Paredes- Sicam

SBS Filipino

Malacanang Palace

(Original Caption) Manila, Philippines: Exterior view of the Malacanang Palace, home of the President, as seen from the Pasig River. Source: Bettmann

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 January 2018 at 1:45pm, updated 3 January 2018 at 2:00pm
By Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Political observer Paulynn Paredes- Sicam shares her opinion on the current situation of the Philippines under the Duterte Administration.

Published 3 January 2018 at 1:45pm, updated 3 January 2018 at 2:00pm
By Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul