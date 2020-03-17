Philippines reports first Filipino to recover from COVID-19; Luzon under 'enhanced community quarantine'

The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday reported that a Filipino coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) case has already recovered from the disease, becoming the first Filipino recovery recorded in the country.





The patient, a Pasay City resident, began manifesting COVID-19 symptoms on February 25.





DOH identified the recovered patient as Case 14, a 46-year-old male who has tested negative for COVID-19 twice.





He was admitted to the Makati Medical Center on March 5 and tested positive for the disease on March 9.





The number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 142 after the DOH confirmed two new cases on Monday.





Meanwhile, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered nearly 60 million residents on the country's largest island to stay home for a month as part of a wider lockdown in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus.





An "enhanced community quarantine" will cover the main island of Luzon until the 12th of April.





People who need to travel outside the Philippines have been given 72 hours to leave Luzon, while incoming travellers are allowed to enter as long as they don't come from countries with COVID-19 infections.





President Duterte says mass public transport and work in public and private offices have been suspended, except for establishments providing basic goods and services.















