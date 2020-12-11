SBS Filipino

Philippines secures access to COVID-19 vaccine

Philippine Government has secured access to COVID-19 vaccine from three pharmaceutical companies Source: Getty Images/SOPA Images

Published 11 December 2020 at 4:10pm
By Maridel Martinez
Philippine Government has secured access to COVID-19 vaccines from three international drug manufacturers

highlights
  • The Department of Science and Technology has submitted to the Food and Drug Administration their recommendations for Sinovac and Clover Biopharmaceuticals
  • There have been reported incidents of violation of health protocols in tourist destinations that have reopened to the public
  • Questions have been raised with the storage, transport, equipment and training for the roll out of the COVID-19 vaccine
Three drug companies include Sinovac from China, Astrazeneca  and Pfizer

 

