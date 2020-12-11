Philippines secures access to COVID-19 vaccine

highlights
- The Department of Science and Technology has submitted to the Food and Drug Administration their recommendations for Sinovac and Clover Biopharmaceuticals
- There have been reported incidents of violation of health protocols in tourist destinations that have reopened to the public
- Questions have been raised with the storage, transport, equipment and training for the roll out of the COVID-19 vaccine
Three drug companies include Sinovac from China, Astrazeneca and Pfizer
