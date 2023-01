Available in other languages

These robots will be the Philippines' entry to this year's FIRST LEGO League Asia Pacific Invitational being held in Syndey until the fifth of July.





Philippines' Ubuntu Imagineers DUCKS robot Source: Facebook/Mylene Abiva





Dharenanne Escoto and Anne Margaret Recinto, two of the ten team members and their coach Romyr Gimeno share the details.





(L-R) Dharenanne Escoto, Anne Margaret Recinto and one of the team coach Romyr Gimeno (SBS Filipino/A. Violata) Source: SBS Filipino