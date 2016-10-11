SBS Filipino

Phl government sets talks with Nur Misuari

Published 12 October 2016 at 10:56am, updated 12 October 2016 at 2:50pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Mindanao News. Summary of latest news from the region by Allen Estabillo Image: MNLF Chair Nur Misuari (AAP-AP-Nickee Butlanga)

The government to open talks with Moro National Liberation Front founder Nur Misuari; A former councilor of Pikit, North Cotabato was killed in an anti-drug operation; Davao City residents gathered at the Roxas night market site for a 40th day memorial of bombing; Around 10,000 kilograms of tilapia were destroyed in Lake Sebu in South Cotabato; Davao City, the Island Garden City of Samal and the neighboring areas ready to host 2016 Miss Earth pageant activities

 

 

