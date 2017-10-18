PHL govt needs new tax mesures to support infra program: Former NEDA Chief

Gerardo Sicat, director-general of the National Economic Development Authority from 1973-81 during martial law, said the government has been doing many things right, but should remain cautious in enacting laws that compromise its economic goals like the recent contractualization law. He spoke to SBS Filipino on the side of his inaugural Peace Address of the United Nations Association of Australia (UNAA) in Sydney.
Source: SBS Filipino
Published 18 October 2017 at 2:16pm, updated 18 October 2017 at 2:25pm
By Ronald Manila
Available in other languages
A former top economist in the Philippines has given the Duterte government an unsolicited advice to impose new taxes to fund infrastructure projects. Image: Economist Gerardo Sicat at the inaugural Peace Address of the United Nations Association of Australia (UNAA)
