PHL Honorary Consul Has Been Made Member of the Order of Australia

Rivas is recognised for his "significant service to the Philippine community of the Northern Territory".
Published 26 January 2016 at 12:21pm, updated 26 January 2016 at 12:57pm
By Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Januario John Rivas, Philippine Honorary Consul General to Northern Territory, is among 800 Australians to be honoured today, being made a member of the Order of Australia (AM). Image: John Rivas, AM, with wife, Edna (supplied)
